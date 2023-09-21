Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The boutique law firm is a contender for Family Law Firm of the Year – North and Family Law Innovation of the Year for splittingup.com

Each year, a shortlist of finalists is selected by a judging panel made up of the heads of the Family Law Bar Association, Resolution, the Association of Lawyers for Children and the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives, along with Family Law editors and publishing professionals. The winners will be announced in November.

Major Family Law is a specialist family law firm and its founder, Joanne Major, launched splittingup.com in autumn 2022. It is a rich web resource for separating and divorcing couples – carefully designed to provide practical, emotionally intelligent and legally accurate information.

She said: “We have come to be regarded as the ‘go-to’ family law firm of choice thanks to our continual focus on quality, client service, community engagement and innovation.

“To promote access to justice for the less well-off, we offer free 45-minute consultations with a member of our legal team because we recognise that sometimes people need legal advice without having the funds to pay for it.

“These are national family law awards and therefore being a finalist in two separate categories is quite an achievement for the firm.”