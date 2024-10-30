A Ponteland estate agent has been named the best in Northumberland.

Goodfellows Estate Agents picked up 10 awards at the ESTAS Customer Service Awards in London, hosted by TV property expert Phil Spencer.

It won best local estate agency group in the North East and a bronze award for the UK, while its Ponteland branch was named best office in Northumberland and won a silver in the best sales office category.

This year’s results were calculated from over 300,000 customer review ratings.

The Goodfellows Estate Agents team.

Chris Goodfellow, director of Goodfellows Estate Agents, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this year’s ESTAS. It means so much to us as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance.

"We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. We have always been very proud of the personal service and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”