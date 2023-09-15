Politicians meet in Wooler to hear about early success of Ad Gefrin whisky distillery and museum
The venue in Wooler opened at the end of March with a unique offering of an Anglo-Saxon Museum, a whisky distillery and a café and bistro.
Ad Gefrin received £4m through the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal to regenerate the site of a disused haulage yard and create more than 50 full-time jobs.
This UK Government funded support was part of the overall £13.8m project.
Since opening the attraction has welcomed 29,000 visitors and helped increase tourist footfall to Wooler and north Northumberland.
Eileen Ferguson, co-founder of Ad Gefrin, said: “I’m so happy we got to welcome the Partnership Board because the funding from Borderlands helped make my dream for Ad Gefrin come true.
“We knew this was the best site in Northumberland for a visitor experience as well as a distillery with its historical Anglo Saxon connections through Yeavering.
“We are telling a story which hasn’t been told before and judging by the fantastic numbers already coming through our doors it seems the public has a desire to hear it.”
The Borderlands Partnership Board meets quarterly but this is the first time it has met at a project funded by the Deal.
It comprises the leaders of the Borderlands’ five councils, including Northumberland leader Glen Sanderson, and the chair of the economic forum.
Cllr Mark Fryer, co-chair of the Borderlands Partnership Board, said: “The Board is pleased that Borderlands projects which have been in the pipeline for many years are now coming to fruition and realising the benefits which the Deal intended.”