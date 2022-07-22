Jack and Chris Barnes have been welcoming customers to their first sweet store from the Mr Simms franchise at Sanderson Arcade.

The first Mr Simms store was launched in 2004 and today it has more than 70 across the UK.

There are products to interest adults as well as children, including a range of ‘old fashioned’ sweets, pick ‘n’ mix and locally-sourced fudge.

The Mr Simms Sweet Shop Morpeth team, including owners Jack and Chris Barnes, Coun Alison Byard, Morpeth Mayor, and Tony Chan, managing director of Mr Simms.

Jack said: “We feel passionately about this offer – which brings a fresh, new perspective to the best of British sweet shops that are so loved by the whole family just as much today and tomorrow as they were in years gone by.

“We are extremely excited to be opening our first Mr Simms sweet shop in Sanderson Arcade.”

As well as the former Morpeth Gin store at the Arcade being transformed into an Aladdin’s cave of old-fashioned jars of sweets, the shop has a vegan, vegetarian and gluten free range to ensure that there is something for everyone.

It has created two new jobs and is open seven days a week.

Chris said: “We are no strangers to retail, having spent almost a decade in the sector.

“However, this will be our first sweet shop and we felt that Sanderson Arcade was the perfect location to open due to its fantastic positioning and its high footfall – particularly from the tourism market in the summer months.”

The Mr Simms Sweet Shop will include delicious bestsellers such as bonbons, Liquorice Allsorts, rhubarb and custard sweets, drumstick lollies and a large American range of sweet treats.

Sweetie lovers can have as little or as much as they desire as most sweets will be offered by weight in true, traditional style.

Sanderson Arcade centre manager Lottie Thompson, said: “Mr Simms Sweet Shop is a great addition to our line-up here at the Arcade and we’re sure that our visitors and shoppers of all ages will really enjoy the new store.