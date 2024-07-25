Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Berwick toy shop which has been a firm favourite with families over the generations is closing its doors.

Julie Lloyd opened Playtime in 1994, spotting a gap in the market after the closure of the renowned Border Series toy shop on Hide Hill.

It’s fair to say the retail landscape has changed considerably since then but some of the favourites children loved back then are still popular today.

“It was June 1994 when I opened on West Street,” she recalled. “Border Series had closed down and Woolworths and WH Smith were just about the only places where you could buy toys.

Julie Lloyd of Playtime in Berwick.

"In the 1990s, it was BRIO toys and LEGO which were popular – and the classics still are.”

After five years there she moved to Marygate to benefit from more passing trade.

"There’s no doubt the internet and out of town shopping has had a big impact on Berwick in recent years,” says Julie. “Even for someone like me there’s been competition from the likes of B&M and even Sports Direct.”

Having said that she has a loyal customer base, including parents who now come in with their own children.

Julie Lloyd of Playtime in Berwick.

Thomas the Tank Engine and Pokemon remain popular but Jellycat toys are the current best sellers, says Julie.

"I will definitely miss my customers a lot,” she says. “I’ve got a lot of loyal customers – many who were children when they first came and they now have their own children!

"But it’s the right time. I’m 66 and I want to spend more time with my three grandchildren.

"I was going to try to do the full summer but my stock has cleared so quickly that I’m closing down a bit sooner.”