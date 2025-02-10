Plans unveiled for major employment hub near Cramlington

A masterplan to create up to one million square feet of commercial and light industrial space in Northumberland has been unveiled, marking a significant step forward in boosting jobs and investment in the region.

The development at West Hartford, on the outskirts of Cramlington, is being delivered through a Joint Venture between Arlington Real Estate and Homes England. The plans were recently presented to North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, who has backed the scheme as a key part of the region’s economic growth strategy.

With its strategic location near the Port of Blyth and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult testing facilities, the site is set to attract investment from the marine, offshore, and renewable energy industries. The development has also been welcomed as part of the Energy Central Partnership, which aims to drive economic growth by supporting the renewable energy sector.

Dean Cook, Managing Director of Arlington Real Estate, emphasised the importance of the project in securing investment and creating employment opportunities.

Left to right Martin Lawlor, Dean Cook and North East Mayor Kim McGuinness

“West Hartford is currently the only site in the area that can accommodate large-scale development to attract both national and international businesses,” he said. “We believe this presents a real opportunity to support the Mayor’s vision of boosting investment and job creation in the North East.”

As part of its commitment to fostering economic growth, the Joint Venture has appointed Martin Lawlor OBE, CEO of the Port of Blyth, as a Non-Executive Director. Lawlor, who has played a key role in transforming the port into a major hub for offshore energy, will provide strategic insight to help maximise the site’s potential.

“I am pleased to join the Arlington Real Estate and Homes England Joint Venture at such an exciting time,” said Lawlor. “Having worked extensively to enhance the economic impact of the Port of Blyth, I look forward to using my experience to support this development, which will strengthen the area’s infrastructure and business capacity.”

The North East Mayor welcomed the plans and their potential impact on the region’s economy. “The opportunity that offshore wind presents to transform the North East economy is massive,” said Kim McGuinness. “We have unrivalled access to the North Sea, and I’m determined to harness this potential to create real opportunities for workers and businesses.”

The West Hartford development is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy, offering a high-quality employment site that will attract businesses looking to establish a presence in Northumberland. The Joint Venture partners are set to work closely with the Port of Blyth to ensure the development aligns with the region’s ambitions for sustainable economic growth.