Its focus is moving to a new shop, cafe and visitor centre which owner Emily Pringle is hoping will be open for Easter.

In a post on social media she wrote: ‘We have done some thinking over the last few weeks and have decided to close our town centre shop part of our business and concentrate on our new project.

‘Our new venture will be on Sawmill Industrial Estate next to Aldi/Franks Flooring.’

Notes of Northumberland is closing its Alnwick town centre shop.

She continued: ‘We will have a shop, cafe and visitor centre where you can learn about our different fragrances, pour your own candle and soaps. There is a viewing window so that you can look into our factory and watch our products being made.

‘We also have our workshop which is a self contained unit that we will be offering candle and soap making workshops as well as children’s parties, hen parties, corporate away days and group sessions. The space will be available to hire for groups and other crafters who want to offer their own workshops.’

A new year message to customers had previously announced plans to reduce the Fenkle Street shop opening hours over the coming weeks to help get ready for the move.

The relocation plan has been delayed due to damage caused by Storm Arwen, while the business has also suffered supply and operational issues which led to ‘a small number’ of customers not getting their Christmas orders on time.

‘With the hangover from Covid and Brexit, the war in Ukraine (where organic sunflower oil in its cosmetics came from) and the resulting fuel price increase having a significant impact on our glass and wax suppliers it has been very difficult,’ a letter to customers explained.

‘Thanks so much to our amazing loyal customers who have been so understanding and patient with us,’ it added. ‘We have the best customers which has made us even more committed to battling through and making sure we can continue to provide your Northumberland fragrances for many years to come.’

