An application to develop a site at West Chevington Farm Cottages, near Widdrington, has been submitted by Sandra Blenkinsop.

A proposal to improve, extend and remodel the existing residential property has previously been lodged.

It is planned to build a farm shop and cafe, along with a small play area and outside seating area on undeveloped land alongside the property.

The proposed farm shop site at West Chevington.

A supporting statement on the applicant’s behalf states: “It is the intention that the new retail facility would attract cyclists and ramblers visiting the area which is relatively close to the Northumberland coast tourist area.

"Druridge Bay is at approximately two miles from West Chevington. In addition, significant areas of land around West Chevington have recently been purchased by the Northumberland Wildlife Trust for ecological enhancement.

"It is considered that as well as serving West Chevington and the surrounding rural properties within the area, that there is significant potential for passing trade on this important east to west route between the A1 and the A1068.”

Two objections have been submitted from a neighbouring property with concerns that the proposed development is not in keeping with the village.