Details of the proposal by A & J Scott Ltd are included in a planning document sent to Northumberland County Council.

A full planning application for the development of a greenfield site next to the Wooperton sawmill is expected to be submitted later this year.

The document reveals that 10,196 photovoltaic ground-mounted solar panels are envisaged.

Photovoltaic panels.

‘The solar panels will generate energy via a renewable source and provide electricity for the adjacent sawmills,’ states the report.

‘This will reduce A & J Scott’s reliance on the national grid and fossil-fuel based sources.’

The report adds: ‘The proposed development and potential environmental impacts are not significant.’

A & J Scott recently announced plans to recruit another 15 staff this summer to join its 180-strong workforce.

A & J Scott, Wooperton.