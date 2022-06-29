Details of the proposal by A & J Scott Ltd are included in a planning document sent to Northumberland County Council.
A full planning application for the development of a greenfield site next to the Wooperton sawmill is expected to be submitted later this year.
The document reveals that 10,196 photovoltaic ground-mounted solar panels are envisaged.
‘The solar panels will generate energy via a renewable source and provide electricity for the adjacent sawmills,’ states the report.
‘This will reduce A & J Scott’s reliance on the national grid and fossil-fuel based sources.’
The report adds: ‘The proposed development and potential environmental impacts are not significant.’
A & J Scott recently announced plans to recruit another 15 staff this summer to join its 180-strong workforce.
The company’s turnover topped £45m for the first time in 2021.