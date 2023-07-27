The Duke of Northumberland’s development company wants to build the garden centre, which would be occupied by Blue Diamond, on land at Cawledge to the east of the A1.

It has submitted a pre-planning submission to Northumberland County Council, and is also preparing an on-line public engagement event so that people can view and comment on the plans.

The store is expected to attract a significant footfall, create over 150 new full and part-time jobs and represents an investment of around £13million from Northumberland Estates, which will further enhance Alnwick’s reputation as a destination for retail, leisure, food and hospitality.

A CGI showing how a new garden centre in Alnwick could look.

The proposals will broaden the range of retail options available to Alnwick residents and those living nearby, and the occupier has committed to purchasing local goods whenever possible, which Northumberland Estates is keen to promote.

Colin Barnes, director of planning and development for Northumberland Estates, said: "Our ambition is to have the best garden centre in the North East based here in Alnwick and we are delighted that Blue Diamond has selected the town as the location.

"We look forward to working with them to deliver the development which will bring a range of benefits to the town.”

One of the major garden centre firms in the UK, Blue Diamond runs 44 garden centres throughout the UK and the Channel Islands but currently has none to the north of Cheshire.

The site has a total internal floor area of 8,130 sq m, an external plant sales area of 3,400 sq m, and 618 parking spaces and includes facilities for outdoor and indoor plants as well as areas for gardening products, leisure and homeware, and outdoor furniture.

Earlier this year, Northumberland Estates was granted planning permission to deliver 35,000 sq ft of retail space at Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick, including a new B&M store and garden centre.