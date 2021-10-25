Planning application.

Six holiday yurts are planned as part of a diversification project at Alnham Farm, west of Whittingham.

The site is located just under 500m to the south and east of the main steading at Alnham Farm, located on the edge of Northumberland National Park.

A planning report on behalf of Peter Sordy of George Sordy & Sons states: ‘After analysis of the farming business, it has become necessary to consider future options, particularly given uncertainties post Brexit and Covid-19.

‘Taking into consideration consumer and market trends and the location of the farm, it has been decided that the tourism industry is a viable option and one that would sit harmoniously alongside the existing farming operations.’

To fit with the well being ethos of the luxury glamping proposal, it is also proposed to include a hot tub on the decking. A shower and toilet block would be provided for each yurt.

The aim is for the proposed yurts to be carbon neutral. Heating would be powered by log burners and solar panels. Reclaimed wood would be used in the construction of the decking where possible.

‘This proposal is similar to a scheme submitted in 2017 at Pendwick Farm which has been a great success, with a high level of demand for this type of remote holiday accommodation which allows visitors to enjoy and experience the surrounding rural setting and atmosphere as well as the National Park in an intimate way,’ states the report.

‘The application proposals provide a unique and luxury form of accommodation that is not presently offered in the locality and therefore will provide new opportunities for visitors to enjoy the special qualities of this rural setting.’

Whittingham Parish Council has given its support to the proposal but requested that a planning condition be included to ensure the removal of the yurts once they are no longer in use for a period exceeding 12 months, to avoid the potential for a deteriorating and disused structure on the site.

A final decision will be taken by Northumberland County Council.