The owner of a popular foodie spot on the Northumberland coast is hoping to expand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Grant of Pipers Pitch has operated a catering outlet in Craster for 18 years, with many visitors enjoying his speciality ‘Kipper in a Bun’.

He has now lodged a change of use application seeking permission for use of the neighbouring former tourist information centre at the Craster Quarry car park entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His intention is to operate a shop selling food, gifts and alcohol during the day and a bistro in the evening.

Piper's Pitch in Craster.

Fans of Pipers Pitch needn’t worry though – he still plans to run his outdoor venture.

"I’ve built up a brilliant customer base over the years and I’m looking forward to growing the business even more with this plan,” said Andrew.

“I’ve made my name with the ‘Pitch’ so won’t be giving that up – but having an indoor space would be great, especially at this time of year when the weather’s not so good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “The idea is that, during the day, there will be a cafe with seating area. It’s too small to put a kitchen in so the cooking will still be done outside.

“There would also be a small shop selling basic household goods and a gift shop showcasing local produce.”

Andrew is a keen bagpiper – hence the Pipers Pitch name – and regularly played in South Charlton during the Covid pandemic.

“There’s been no great shout for the retail side of things but ever since Covid I’ve brought things like bread and milk for a few people,” he said. “And I’ve got connections with a motorhome group so I’ll speak with them and see what sort of basics might work for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would open as a bistro in the evening and I’d hope to have a few theme nights – burger nights, that sort of thing. I hope it will encourage people to come out.”

Northumberland County Council would retain ownership of the building and lease it out.

It closed the TIC – along with one in Seahouses – in spring 2024 ‘in response to changing visitor needs’.

The public toilets on the site remain open.