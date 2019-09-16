Plans to improve signage between Alnwick Garden and Alnwick town centre to help retailers
A walkabout has taken place to discuss improving signage links between The Alnwick Garden and town centre.
Alnwick Chamber of Trade had previously asked for more to be done to point Garden visitors in the direction of the town and its attractions.
Lisa Aynsley, Chamber chairman, said: “At our last meeting we had Mark Brassell here from Alnwick Garden and outlined our hopes for a teamwork approach to Alnwick and more partnership working between the Garden and town centre.
“That has got off to a wonderful start. Jo Tompkins from Origin Design has done a walkaround with regard to improved signage from the Garden into the town.”
Jo said: “The signs are quite outdated so we’d like to make them brighter and bolder.”
One of the ideas being explored is to have QR codes at various points to guide visitors around the town. The idea of 3D signage is also being explored.
Coun Gordon Castle also revealed that a new brown sign is being placed near the war memorial to guide traffic to The Alnwick Garden.
Mayor Lynda Wearn also spoke about a new town centre partnership is being created with the Alnwick Castle, Garden, Chamber of Trade and others on it.
“The whole idea is that we start to talk to each other in a cohesive way,” she said. “One of the main aims of that group will be to deliver an aspirational strategy and find funding to deliver those things.”