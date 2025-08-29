Plans for a series of changes at the Morrisons filling station in Amble have been approved despite concerns.

A planning application by Motor Fuel Group (MFG) proposes an extension to the sales building and creation of an electric vehicle charging zone and jet wash facilities.

An existing jet wash bay would be removed at the site on Coquet Enterprise Park.

Five objections had been lodged with concerns about antisocial disorder in the supermarket car park.

The filling station at Morrisons in Amble.

Planning officer Claire Simm, delegating approval, reported: “Five letters have been received from neighbouring residents, mainly highlighting the current antisocial behaviour within the main Morrisons car park on an evening.

"However some letters have expressed concerns that the enlargement of the retail area without any control over the hours of operation will result in an intensification of the current site and potentially an unacceptable increase in noise and disturbance due to increased comings and goings and the current anti-social behaviour.

"These concerns have been raised to the applicant via the case officer and agent, and the applicant has agreed to a condition being attached to the permission controlling the hours of operation on the site.

"The applicant has put forward the operation times of 6am to 8pm Monday to Sunday.

“The existing main Morrisons store is currently open Monday through to Saturday from 7am till 10pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm and the existing petrol station is open from 6am until 11pm, seven days per week.

"It is considered that the conditioned times will prevent any further impact to nearby residents in terms of noise and disturbance.”

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: “As part of MFG’s proposals to upgrade facilities across their portfolio of Morrison petrol filling stations they are also taking the opportunity to extend the existing kiosk/shop, to provide an improved offer to visiting motorists.

"The proposals will enhance the existing offer at the site, without compromising the efficient operation of the facility.”

A need to improve the UK’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure is behind the proposal.

The planning report adds: “MFG are looking to roll-out an extensive supply of EV charging facilities at existing Morrisons sites across the UK to diversify their existing offer, with the aspiration to make it as easy to charge your vehicle as refuelling with petrol or diesel.”