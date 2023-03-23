Plans for 1,600 new homes at Callerton take step forward with submission of planning application

A CGI of the proposed Callerton development.

Persimmon, in partnership with Taylor Wimpey, have also asked for permission to build a primary school and shopping area.

An initial phase of 394 homes would be delivered with an accompanying spine road, associated landscaping and public open spaces, with outline planning persimmon sought for the remaining 1,206 homes.

The Upper Callerton development represents a key site within the Callerton Neighbourhood Growth Area, which the companies say aims to provide new quality housing, boost economic growth and improve connectivity.

Some of the house types that would feature in the Callerton development.

The development would provide a mix of housing types, tenures and sizes for local house hunters – with a minimum of 75 per cent being family homes.

Cycle and pedestrian links would help encourage active travel, while a new spine road would enable greater connectivity to the wider area. On-site play areas and allotments would also be provided.

Richard Cook, land director for Persimmon North East, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Newcastle City Council on the exciting plans for Upper Callerton.

“This site was selected as an integral part of the Callerton Neighbourhood Growth Area and will provide a range of quality new homes alongside local amenities and a primary school set amongst significant areas of public open spaces.