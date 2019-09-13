Plans approved to transform former Alnwick nightclub into a restaurant/bar with front like Diagon Alley in Harry Potter films
Plans to breathe new life into a former Alnwick nightspot have received the green light.
Oscars, in Narrowgate, closed in 2013, after part of the gable-end collapsed into Bow Alley following a night of heavy rain.
An application seeking consent to convert the one-time nightclub into a restaurant/bar with boutique guest rooms on the first and second floors has been approved by Northumberland County Council.
A new shop-front is planned as well as an opening at ground and first-floor level to connect the premises, 34 Narrowgate, with 32 Narrowgate – The Dirty Bottles.
A statement submitted with the plans explains: “In 2015, Collective Design was responsible for the renovation of The Dirty Bottles Bar and Restaurant, which continues to be a thriving venue in the heart of Alnwick.
“A few years later, the upper floors were converted into four boutique guest rooms, which proved to be a great success, and are often fully booked for weeks at a time.
“With this in mind, it is clear that the area is in need of more leisure venues with accommodation that are in keeping with history of Alnwick, something which is popular with both tourists and locals.
“The introduction of this new venue will enhance the area, create jobs and develop a sustainable business.”
The design will be based loosely on a magical theme, given Alnwick’s ties to the ever-popular Harry Potter books through Alnwick Castle’s appearance in the first two films.
According to the design statement: “The main entrance on Narrowgate will have a new shop front by replacing windows, doors and painting the timber details.
“In keeping with both buildings to the left and right, smaller glazing panels will be introduced which mirror the shop fronts of Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter films.
“New signage is to follow in a separate application once a name for the venue has been agreed.”
Planning officer Jon Sharp, approving the application using delegated powers, said: “It is considered that the proposal is of an appropriate design and represents an appropriate form of development that would not have a significant adverse impact on the street scene or the amenity of nearby residents.”