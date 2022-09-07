North East Self Storage has been granted planning permission for the development on land currently used for open storage near the Southmead housing development.

Each unit would provide 36sqm of floorspace, 684sqm overall. They would have a steel-clad roof and concrete blockwork walls.

The storage containers would be retained on the southern part of the site, with the number of containers reduced to 13.

Planning decisions.

There were no objections to the proposal.

James Hudson, senior planning officer at Northumberland County Council, reported: ‘Overall, the design and materials are considered to be acceptable and would be sympathetic to the wider employment site and to the character of the area.