Plans approved for caravan and motorhome pitches on edge of Northumberland National Park
Plans for the expansion of a caravan site in rural Northumberland have received the green light.
A change of use application for agricultural land at Brandon Farm, near Powburn, has been approved by Northumberland County Council.
It is proposed to develop the site for six hardstanding caravan pitches and a hard circular road with a finished gravel surface.
The application site is next to the Brandon Ford Caravan Site.
Applicant Cameron Shell, in a planning report, noted the seasonal nature of the business and said the site would hold only temporary caravan and motorhome accommodation.
Ingram Parish Council offered no objection but called for adequate screening hide it not just from the farmhouse but from the road at the entrance of the National Park.
Jon Sharp, senior planning officer, reported: “The proposal represents an appropriate form of development that would not have a significant adverse impact on the appearance of the site, the street scene, the amenity of nearby residents or highway safety.”