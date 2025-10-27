Plans to develop new homes on the site of a former college in North Shields have been unanimously approved by North Tyneside Council planning committee.

The move opens the way for Lovell Homes to proceed with its proposal to build a mix of 47 three and four bedroom properties on a plot of land that was previously part of Queen Alexandra College on Queen Alexandra Road West along with a new access road and urban landscaping.

The former Tynemet College site, which closed its doors in 2023, will be demolished to make way for residential redevelopment with onsite work expected to start next year.

New site-wide greening, which will include the planting of more street trees and improvements to the landscaping on the site’s northern boundary, are set to feature in a development that’s being welcomed as a further boost to local housing stocks.

The North East is experiencing a significant housing shortage, impacting affordability and quality of life for many residents.

Planning approval, which does not cover the Grade II listed redbrick building to the East of the site, paves the way for some significant economic benefits.

These include a construction value in excess of £11.2m, an estimated £95,000 uplift in annual council tax revenue, and the indirect employment of approximately 160 in people, according to North East planning specialist Hedley Planning, which oversaw the application.

Alex Franklin, associate director at Hedley Planning, said: “This is another big boost for local housing and brings an important site back into use, providing people with quality homes in places where they want to live.”