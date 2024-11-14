Plans approved for 141 new homes on part of Northgate Hospital site in Morpeth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build 141 new homes on land which was formerly part of the Northgate Hospital site in Morpeth have been approved by councillors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lovell has received permission to deliver the homes on two parcels of land which cover a combined total of 17 acres.

An application by the developer was approved by Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee on 6 August, subject to the completion of a planning agreement under which Lovell will provide more than £1 million in funding for local services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contributions will include £112,800 towards healthcare, £974,154 for education, and £240,000 towards bus services between the hospital and Morpeth town centre.

Morpeth site plan

The northern parcel of land will feature 53 four and five-bedroom homes for private sale. Meanwhile, the southern site will consist of 88 properties with 63 three and four-bedroom houses for the private market and 25 one to four-bedroom affordable homes for local people.

Both sites will feature tree-lined streets, a network of footpaths and cycleways and key gateway entrance points which will include public open space and a children’s play area.

Phil Jones, Head of Land and Partnerships for the North East region of Lovell, said: “Our plans for the site at Northgate Hospital will regenerate two redundant brownfield parcels of land to deliver much-needed new housing to meet the requirements of the area. The wide range of properties for private sale will be complemented by 25 affordable homes for people unable to buy on the open market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have worked closely with the NHS Trust on this project which has been a unique opportunity to collaborate with a large not-for-profit public organisation. Our investment in these surplus land parcels will facilitate improved and enhanced services at the revamped Northgate Hospital. The wider community will also benefit from the significant £1.3 million investment in public transport, healthcare and education facilities which we are providing as part of the planning agreement.”

Morpeth site plan

On the northern site, Lovell will demolish all the hospital buildings but will retain the water tower, which has been identified as a non-designated heritage asset and will feature in a public open space. The housebuilder will spend £50,00 repairing the tower which will be passed onto a management company who will maintain the structure.

The southern parcel of land will feature a children’s play area in the centre and a pond at the southern end of the site.

Phil said: “Both sites will feature a sustainable design which will help them blend in with their rural surroundings. This will be achieved through soft landscaping where existing hedgerows and trees will be retained and will be augmented by areas of new planting comprising locally native trees, shrubs, grasses and wildflowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The design of the homes themselves will incorporate a mix of materials, tones and architectural detailing which reflect the local character.”

Planning consent for the new homes was issued by Northumberland Council in November, with construction due to begin at the beginning of 2025.