Pitch business ideas to real investors at inaugural Northumberland Enterprise Festival

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
The first Northumberland Enterprise Festival has been organised for individuals looking to start businesses.

Events are taking place on Tuesday, November 12 at Eshott Hall, Wednesday, November 13 at Hexham Racecourse and Thursday, November 14 at Doxford Barns.

The festival, delivered by Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS), will include workshops, inspirational talks, and live investor pitch sessions to give participants an invaluable insight into what it takes to succeed in the business world.

Programme manager Lucy Evermore said: “We are incredibly excited to bring this event to Northumberland.

The NSBS launch event.placeholder image
The NSBS launch event.

“We believe this is the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs across the county to gain critical insights and practical skills, and potentially secure the funding they need to make their business ideas a reality.”

NSBS is delivered Northumberland County Council part funded by the North East Combined Authority and the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund, with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.

Register at www.northumberlandsmallbusiness.co.uk

