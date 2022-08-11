Phone accessories firm expands with second shop in Morpeth

The PC and Phones World family business has expanded in Morpeth by opening a second shop within the town.

By Andrew Coulson
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 11:00 am
Areeb in the new store.
Its store on Bridge Street has now been joined by a sister store in Sanderson Arcade – allowing the business to offer a range of mobile phone, tablet, Mac and PC repair services, as well as phone cases/accessories.

Shoppers will be able to get a glass screen repair carried out on the same day in most cases and the store, located within the bus station, is the only one in the area to offer repairs for MAC computers.

Owner Muhammad Ilyas said: “We are delighted to be opening a second store in Morpeth to meet the growing demand for our services.

“We chose Sanderson Arcade for our second store due to its prominent location and how well-connected it is being within the bus station.

“We hope with our new repair services we’re able to meet our customers’ tech needs and keep people connected.”

The new store will provide two new jobs across the business and makes the bus station, which is owned and managed by Sanderson Arcade, now fully let.

