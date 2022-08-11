Phone accessories firm expands with second shop in Morpeth

Its store on Bridge Street has now been joined by a sister store in Sanderson Arcade – allowing the business to offer a range of mobile phone, tablet, Mac and PC repair services, as well as phone cases/accessories.
Shoppers will be able to get a glass screen repair carried out on the same day in most cases and the store, located within the bus station, is the only one in the area to offer repairs for MAC computers.
Owner Muhammad Ilyas said: “We are delighted to be opening a second store in Morpeth to meet the growing demand for our services.
“We chose Sanderson Arcade for our second store due to its prominent location and how well-connected it is being within the bus station.
Most Popular
-
1
New owners take on north Northumberland pub
-
2
New generation set to take the helm at Breamish Valley Cottages
-
3
Recruitment firm seeks new talent to join new Wooler distillery and visitor centre
-
4
Cosmetics clinic moves to Morpeth from Ashington
-
5
Work starts on new retail park in Berwick with KFC, Greggs and Aldi among those confirmed
“We hope with our new repair services we’re able to meet our customers’ tech needs and keep people connected.”
The new store will provide two new jobs across the business and makes the bus station, which is owned and managed by Sanderson Arcade, now fully let.