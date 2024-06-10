Pharmaceutical firm to invest £5m in Cramlington manufacturing facility
Pharmaron Manufacturing Services UK’s 2023 annual report, published earlier this month, confirmed that lass year bosses signed off on spending around £5m on upgrades to the company’s site at Windmill Industrial Estate in Cramlington.
The firm, a subsidiary of Chinese pharmaceutical company Pharmaron, acquired the site by taking over Aesica Pharmaceuticals in 2022.
The investment will be used for “modular configuration and upgrade of technical facilities” and, according to accounting documents, the company is “in the process of reviewing its plans” for the site.
The facility has “the financial support of its ultimate parent to continue with its development plans,” according to the document.
In his report, company director Stephen Lewinton said: “Pharmaron acquired the site at Cramlington for its large scale, active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing capability, and the strategic fit with the business growth and development plans for Pharmaron.
“The long-term strategic plan for the site is to increase operational flexibility so that both shorter production runs as well as semi-continuous and long-term production can be supported, to service a wider group of clients.
“This will involve reconfiguration of both operations and infrastructure over a period. The business development team will work closely with the site to maximise the potential revenue streams available.”
The accounts also show the firm increased its revenue from £5.1m in 2022 to £7.5m in 2023, but that it still ran an operating loss of £13.7m. This is down from a £22.4m operating loss in 2022.
