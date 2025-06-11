‘Perfect’ Berwick youngster passes optical apprenticeship with flying colours

A BERWICK youngster is celebrating completing her optical assistant apprenticeship – passing with a perfect score.

Former Berwick High School student Alisha Dodds has qualified as a Level 3 Optical Assistant, passing her apprenticeship with Specsavers Berwick Upon Tweed with distinction.

Alisha joined the team after sitting her GCSEs, coming into the store on results day to ensure she got the apprentice position.

Her directors say she has been a ‘breath of fresh air’ in the two years since. She completed her final assessment earlier in June, breezing through it with a faultless score.

Alisha Dodds and store manager Julie Dudgeon.

Vicky Davidson, retail director at Specsavers Berwick Upon Tweed, says: ‘We are extremely proud of the hard work Alisha has put in over the past two years. She is brilliant with the customers and fits in with the whole team.

‘We are giving her a wee break at the minute, but are hoping she will further her career with us – we have plans to take her towards the management route as she isn't afraid to tell any of us what to do!’

