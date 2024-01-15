A growing number of companies in the North East are implementing a government-approved beneficial tax planning arrangement.

Accountancy firm Azets, which has regional offices in Alnwick and Morpeth, has recorded its 50th client customer in connection with Pension Salary Exchange (PSE).

Market conditions have prompted local businesses to consider the HMRC-approved mechanism of providing staff with net pay increases whilst making bottom-line savings.

Clair Williams, an employment tax director at Azets, said: “The current economic climate and cost of living pressures mean that businesses, in many cases, don’t have spare funds to expand their staff reward package. However, savings are available to most businesses and their employees.”

Clair Williams.

A form of salary sacrifice, PSE changes the way staff pension contributions are made.

Essentially, the employee stops making personal pension contributions and reduces their salary to match that saving.