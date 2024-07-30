Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Back in 1994, Wet Wet Wet were riding high in the charts with Love is all Around, Forrest Gump and Four Weddings and a Funeral were released, and the popular sitcom, Friends, hit our screens for the first time.

All this while David Penny was searching for, and found, his first petrol forecourt business.

David, originally from Oxford, was looking for somewhere to live, work and raise his family and settled on a site in Powburn which is where the Penny Petroleum story begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hedgeley Services, as it was called, offered everything David was looking for including the Old Station House, which was originally David’s home and is now the Penny Petroleum head office.

David Penny with his special recognition award at the Forecourt Trader Awards in 2018.

From those humble beginnings in Powburn, the company now employs over 1000 staff and owns 94 filling stations, a couple of hotels, two individual car wash sites, and a farm shop.

Having also recently expanded its Food2Go offering, it has a turnover fast approaching £400 million and are set to have an estate of 100 sites by the end of 2024.

Not bad for a business that is still owned by the Penny family and continues to be led by its founder and CEO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Diversification is key, said David. “The forecourt is changing not just because of electric, or hydrogen, powered vehicles; there have been lifestyle changes too, some brought about by the pandemic. There’s also been, more recently, the cost-of-living crisis to contend with.

"However, we have always been steadfast in our approach in recognising the important role our people and our partnerships play in attracting customers and that has held us in good stead. A good business needs good people and good partnerships to move forward!”

Its target is to be the ‘ultimate’ convenience for colleagues, customers, and partners under the new banner of ‘Penny on the Move’.