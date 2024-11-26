Pattinson Estate Agency is supporting the Mission Christmas – Cash for Kids appeal in conjunction with Hits Radio NE.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cash for Kids is Bauer Media’s official children’s charity, working to help improve the lives of disadvantaged children.

Pattinson’s 30-strong network of branches across the region are serving as drop off and collection points for donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gifts can be for children ages 0-18, and some ideas for donations are; toys, dolls, scooters, cars, books, Lego, arts and crafts, rucksacks, hats, scarves and gloves. Donations should be handed in by December 15.

Pattinson is supporting the Cash for Kids appeal.

Founder and CEO of Pattinson Estate Agency, Keith Pattinson, said: “All of us here at Pattinson Estate Agency are thrilled to be able to help and support such a worthy cause again this year, in helping children and families this Christmas.

"All staff and branches really got on board last year, by either donating gifts to our offices, or donating online, and we hope the same support will be given this year.”