Pattinson Estate Agency supports Cash for Kids appeal
Cash for Kids is Bauer Media’s official children’s charity, working to help improve the lives of disadvantaged children.
Pattinson’s 30-strong network of branches across the region are serving as drop off and collection points for donations.
Gifts can be for children ages 0-18, and some ideas for donations are; toys, dolls, scooters, cars, books, Lego, arts and crafts, rucksacks, hats, scarves and gloves. Donations should be handed in by December 15.
Founder and CEO of Pattinson Estate Agency, Keith Pattinson, said: “All of us here at Pattinson Estate Agency are thrilled to be able to help and support such a worthy cause again this year, in helping children and families this Christmas.
"All staff and branches really got on board last year, by either donating gifts to our offices, or donating online, and we hope the same support will be given this year.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.