Silverlink Business Park.

A well-known estate agency is continuing its expansion as it has recently acquired another office building at the Silverlink Business Park in North Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new building for Pattinson Estate Agency/Pattinson Auction is located next to the existing head office, which houses its Regional Call Centre and many other expanding departments.

This purchase comes within the same year as its acquisition of three North East estate agencies, bringing the branch total to 30 Pattinson offices spanning across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new office building will accommodate the additional staff it recruited following the growth of the company, including its thriving national auction facility Pattinson Auction.

Pattinson will occupy the vacant ground floor and continue to let the 2,857 sq ft first floor to the existing tenant.

Group managing director at Pattinson Estate Agency and Pattinson Auction, Justin Beckwith, said: “We have had a record-breaking year so far and are continuing that upward trajectory due to the current high demand for property.

“People are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of selling through auction and we now have a network of over 3,700 partner estate agents throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This additional office will allow us to support this growth of not only our auction facility, but of the whole estate agency, and will also give us space to expand further.”

Partner at the selling agency Naylors Gavin Black, Chris Pearson, said: “It’s great to see a North East business doing so incredibly well.

“The property they have purchased is fitted out to a high standard and in a great location so should be a sound investment.”