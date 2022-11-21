Chevington Castle Holiday Park is a substantial leisure development spanning 320 acres (129.5 hectares) with planning permission for 950 static and touring holiday caravans.

It is located on the former Steadsburn opencast mine site, between Widdrington and West Chevington.

Park Holidays UK, advised by Savills, has completed the acquisition from Callaly Leisure Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

Park Holidays UK has bought Chevington Castle Holiday Park, near Widdrington.

It has also purchased Glendale Holiday Park in Port Carlisle in Cumbria, near South Solway Moss Nature Reserve.

Park Holidays UK now operates 56 holiday parks across the UK.