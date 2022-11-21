Park Holidays UK purchases Chevington Castle Holiday Park in Northumberland
A proposed caravan park close to the Northumberland coast has been purchased by Park Holidays UK.
Chevington Castle Holiday Park is a substantial leisure development spanning 320 acres (129.5 hectares) with planning permission for 950 static and touring holiday caravans.
It is located on the former Steadsburn opencast mine site, between Widdrington and West Chevington.
Park Holidays UK, advised by Savills, has completed the acquisition from Callaly Leisure Ltd for an undisclosed amount.
It has also purchased Glendale Holiday Park in Port Carlisle in Cumbria, near South Solway Moss Nature Reserve.
Park Holidays UK now operates 56 holiday parks across the UK.
Richard Prestwich, director in the leisure and trade related team at Savills, says: “We are delighted to complete the acquisition of these holiday parks, which marks a significant strategic expansion for Park Holidays UK in northern England.”