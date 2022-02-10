Pandemic provides Alnwick woman with opportunity to pursue her dream of interior design business

Anna Voyce.

Anna Voyce founded Osski Home last August after a change in lifestyle brought on by the Covid pandemic.

She revealed: “I spent 16 years working in the sports industry, travelling the world with Sky Sports.

“I was rarely at home and was lucky enough to travel the world and work with incredible brands.”

Homeware.

In sports marketing, she had clients as diverse as Veuve Clicquot, Tag Heuer and the British & Irish Lions – touring with them three times, heading up the commercial operations team.

She continued: “When my husband and I started a family, we moved out of London, and I gave up my career to be at home for our son.

“Finally staying at home was a novelty after years of travelling so I indulged in and at home majorly.

“I’ve gone through a lifestyle change from a non-stop travelling career to enjoying home comforts.

Glassware.

“Having had plenty of time to contemplate life during the pandemic I decided to stop procrastinating.

"With a love of shopping and searching for things that are a little different to fill my own home, I decided to make my pipe dream of owning my own homeware store a reality.”

The online interiors store includes collectable homewares, handmade ceramics created by artisans, elegant hand-engraved crystal glassware and striking lacquered trays.

An assortment of unique one off vintage pieces and candles to polish off the look of a table setting can be spotted too.

Anna added: “I wanted to provide a place where you can find timeless, lifelong treasures.”

