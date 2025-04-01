Owners of the Jolly Fisherman pub in Craster, Northumberland, buy Yorebridge House Hotel in Yorkshire

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 14:13 BST
The owners of a popular pub on the Northumberland coast have expanded their portfolio.

David Whitehead and Joanne Dwyer, owners of The Jolly Fisherman in Craster, have bought a hotel in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Yorebridge House, situated in the heart of Wensleydale, comprises 12 unique bedroom suites, some which have access to private outdoor hot tubs, with sweeping views across the rolling countryside.

Within the hotel lies the triple AA rosette, Michelin Guide restaurant, The Orangery, which serves an array of fresh and innovative dishes using the finest local ingredients.

Owners Joanne Dwyer and David Whitehead.
Owners Joanne Dwyer and David Whitehead.

The pair also have The Woodmans Arms in Whickham, recently awarded best Pub Pie in Britain at the British Pie Awards 2025.

David Whitehead, director of DWC Enterprises & DWC Yorkshire said: “We’re super excited to take on Yorebridge House and begin writing its next chapter.

"The hotel is already exceptional, but we plan to further develop its offering with the addition of an on-site serenity spa and further accommodation to take the Grade II listed building to new heights.

"This is a unique venue and we are privileged to be able to offer it to our loyal and supportive customer base from The Jolly and The Woodmans.”

Yorebridge House Hotel in Wensleydale.
Yorebridge House Hotel in Wensleydale.

The hotel is a multi-award winning five-star venue, receiving accolades such as ‘Independent Hotel Of The Year 2023’ in The Cateys and Visit England’s ‘Small Hotel Of The Year - England’ award in 2016 and 2018.

The Jolly Fisherman was recently listed in the UK’s top 100 most romantic restaurants

