The florist, on Gibson Street in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, was nominated for the regional award by customers and picked up the top prize at a ceremony in Newcastle.

Owner Stephen Nicholas Tuck, who has lived in Newbiggin his whole life, said: “It is just nice that people voted for it.

“It has been a bit of a rollercoaster. I have not really stopped since I built it. It has been non-stop just trying to build up and build up, and get going.

“It was nice to get the award.”

“I did not think I was going to win it. I am basically still classed as a young kid in the industry of floristry.

“It is crazy.”

Stephen has been interested in the artistry of floral arrangements since he began setting them up as subjects for his photography hobby.

Stephen started Ocean Bloom during the pandemic.

He began making wreaths and arrangements as a side project to sell at markets, or to provide income between jobs.

That was until the pandemic struck and he lost his job, leading him to move back in with his mother. It was at this point that he decided to open Ocean Bloom, despite having no formal qualifications.

The 30-year-old said: “I thought, let's do what I know I am quite good at, and I took the shop on.

“That was it, it just goes on from there.”

“I just went for it. There was doubt there, because people thought it was a bit crazy setting a business up just when the pandemic was hitting.

“It was just persevering through it and trying to make something that was a unique product, that would capture people, and bring a little bit of joy to people as well.”

Business has been busy, especially around Mothers’ Day and Valentine’s Day, and Stephen thanked his customers for helping him to the award.

He said: “It is one of those things when you work hard and then it actually comes through. It is a dream really.