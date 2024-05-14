Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Facilities in Northumberland for testing cutting-edge offshore wind turbine technology are set for an £86m upgrade.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has announced it will fund the construction of a brand new facility capable of testing turbine blades up to 150m in length, with the potential for a future extension to 180m, run by Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Blyth.

Blades three times the Angel of the North’s wingspan, among the largest on the market, could be tested at the facility, which will be part of the ORE Catapult National Renewable Energy Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ORE Catapult’s existing 100m blade test hall will be refitted for conducting segmented blade testing, helping researchers better understand blade structures.

The world’s most advanced wind turbine blade and drive train testing assets will be developed in Blyth. (Photo by ORE Catapult)

The research and development centre’s drivetrain testing facility will also be upgraded to test 23 megawatt generators, with the potential to expand again to handle 28MW generators. It can currently test 15MW generators.

The quayside facilities replicate the harsh conditions at sea to test, validate and certify new turbines. It is the only site in the world testing both blades and drive trains.

Innovation Minister Andrew Griffith said: “Our £86m funding will create highly skilled and highly paid new jobs that grow the North East and wider UK economies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will also bring in investment by marking our country as a leader in technologies of the future as well as a global capital for wind power.

Blades three times the Angel of the North’s wingspan could be tested at the facility. (Photo by ORE Catapult)

“At the same time, this innovation will strengthen the UK’s energy security in an uncertain world and help us pivot towards the cleaner energy that can preserve our planet for generations to come.”

The government says the upgrades will allow for five PhDs to be supported at ORE Catapult each year and will create at least 30 new jobs in Blyth.

Ian Levy, the MP for Blyth Valley, said: “I have been supporting the Catapult in Blyth with their application and making the case in London that this £86m further investment in the renewable energy sector will be transformational for south east Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Conservative government is demonstrating commitment to our area as a world class centre, and this will encourage even more companies to invest here and create new, well-paid, skilled jobs.”

Construction could begin as early as this summer and the facilities are expected to be operational with their expanded capacity by 2028.

The work will help manufacturers accelerate the introduction of larger and more efficient offshore wind turbines that generate more power and are more reliable.

By getting these turbines to the market quicker, the government is predicting 2.5m tonnes of CO2, twice the amount emitted by Newcastle in a year, will be prevented in eight and half months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive of ORE Catapult Andrew Jamieson said: “This investment in truly world-leading capability will keep the UK at the forefront of offshore wind technology development.

“It will enable ORE Catapult to continue to deliver the most advanced research and development infrastructure and expertise to the offshore wind industry, capturing the jobs and economic growth from the transition to a Net Zero economy”.