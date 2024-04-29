Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If enough people living in the village apply to the government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme then the firm, a subsidiary of BT, will receive financial support to install the internet infrastructure.

As part of the funding conditions, residents will have to commit to ordering a full fibre service from a provider of their choice for at least 12 months once the new network is available.

Full fibre involves connecting properties to the internet exclusively using high-speed fibre optic cables, instead of slower and less reliable copper cables.

Louise Thompson, Openreach’s regional engagement manager, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for the people of Seaton Sluice to bring all the benefits of ultra-fast, ultra-reliable, full fibre broadband to their community.

“Building out the network to harder to reach locations is still challenging, which is why it is only possible with everyone working together.

“Everyone who pledges a voucher will be doing their bit to help make Seaton Sluice one of the best-connected places in the UK.

“We are investing £15bn to build full fibre broadband to 25m homes and more than six million of those will be in the toughest third of the UK, but we cannot upgrade the whole country alone.”