The Tempus, Charlton Hall Estate - Bar & Restaurant

As the staycation market continues to boom, there’s been much anticipation around the new The Tempus hotel, bar and restaurant at the historic Charlton Hall estate, near Alnwick.

Now, owners The Doxford Group have announced it will open its doors to visitors from Saturday, May 6 2023 following two years of construction.

In addition to 15 sumptuous guest bedrooms and suites, The Tempus will also be home to a ground floor bar, restaurant and orangery providing a laid-back vibe with an all-day, all-night food and drink offering, seven days a week.

The Tempus, Charlton Hall Estate - Orangery Restaurant

Diners can expect traditional well-loved classics including Tempus Fish and Chips, Shepherd’s Pie and Seasonal Risotto executed using locally sourced high-quality produce and comforting flavours.

Championing authentic Northumberland dishes with a twist, signature plates also include locally sourced Lindisfarne Oysters, Lobster Thermidor, Truffle Gnocchi and a sharing Chateaubriand as well as a variety of starter, main course and dessert options.

Guests can also enjoy “Instagram-worthy” cocktails as well as an extensive drinks menu comprising of carefully-selected wines, familiar beers and ciders and spirits. Visitors can expect to see local brands including Rigg & Furrow Ale, Marlish Tonic, Hepple Gin and Alnwick Rum.

Taking inspiration from the well-known tale, Alice in Wonderland, The Tempus will be in keeping with its rebellious sister venue, Charlton Hall.

A junior suite at The Tempus

Responsible for bringing the ‘entirely bonkers’ concept to life is the award-winning team at Jeffreys Interiors who have created a wonderland for guests with juxtaposing colour palettes and lavish soft furnishings.

The Tempus which sleeps up to 68 guests comprises of 15 new guest bedrooms and well as existing accommodation on the estate including Pole Barn, Farmhouse, Farm Cottage and The Lookout.

Kevin Shanahan, Group Operations Director at Northumberland-based The Doxford Group, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our doors on 6th May after a number of years of planning and preparation. Our guests can expect an unparalleled experience of elegance and style in the heart of Northumberland. We are looking forward to welcoming guests to experience the wonders of Charlton Hall Estate and what The Tempus has to offer.”

Richard Shell, Owner and Director, at The Doxford Group, added: “We initially started building The Tempus back in July 2021 and to now be at the point of welcoming our first guests is an incredible feeling.

The Tempus opens from May 6

“I wanted to create an inclusive destination for guests to experience Charlton Hall Estate and believe that the introduction of The Tempus will achieve this. Charlton Hall is a renowned wedding and events venue and to now have an extension of this in the form of The Tempus we hope to encourage visitors and locals to our hotel, bar and restaurant from far and wide as well as the surrounding areas.”

Reservations are now open for overnight bookings as well as dining experiences in the hotel’s new restaurant and bar.

The Tempus restaurant will be open all day serving breakfast, coffee and cake, light lunch options, bistro-style dinner menu and Sunday Lunch. Guests can book via the groups dedicated reservations team or website.

Visit www.charltonhall.co.uk/thetempus, email [email protected] or call 01665 579173 to book an overnight stay or table in our restaurant.

The rooms have a quirky style