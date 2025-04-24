Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pet lovers were given the opportunity to have a glimpse behind the scenes of a new state-of-the-art veterinary practice in Duns.

Galedin Vets recently opened a large, modern veterinary practice in Putton Mill. It held an open day for clients to enjoy a tour of the site, which was previously a soft play centre.

The practice outgrew its old building in Station Road. The new site more than doubled the size of the branch.

Visitors to the open day were able to see the new facilities – including four consulting rooms, two operating theatres, X-ray and ultrasound for diagnostics, dental theatre, large prep area, isolation area for poorly patients, separate cat and dog kennels and a large reception and waiting room.

There were also fun events for children, including veterinary nurses and vets showing them how to bandage and perform a mock operation on cuddly toys.

A cake sale and collection on the day raised £135 for Duns Community Nursery in Newtown Street.

Duns Community Nursery is a not-for-profit nursery run by the community for the community, providing childcare for children aged up to five.

Alison Rodger, a clinical director at Galedin Vets in Duns, said: “It was a great opportunity to show clients and people from our community our new practice and give them a tour of parts of the building that are normally not normally accessible to clients, as well as show them some of our amazing equipment that help us to care for pets and ensure they receive the best possible treatment.

“People were genuinely impressed with the extra space compared to our old site and the facilities that enable us to provide the best care and treatment to our patients.”

Galedin Vets, which has been caring for small animals, horses and livestock for almost 200 years, is the longest established veterinary practice in the Borders – with branches in Duns, Kelso, Berwick and Galashiels.

The 25 team members, including vets, nurses, reception and admin colleagues, have also benefited from an improved workplace, with larger offices and a rest room.

Investment in the new site came from VetPartners, which owns some of the UK and Europe’s most trusted and respected veterinary practices and animal healthcare businesses, including Galedin Vets.