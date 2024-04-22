Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Foster Funeral Services now has a third base with the opening of the new premises at Unit 7, Willowburn Trading Estate, NE66 2PF.

The open day will be held on Saturday (April 27) between 10am and 3pm. The Blessing of our Chapel of Rest will be carried out at approximately 10.30am by St Michael’s Church.

All are welcome. Teas, coffees and snacks will be served.

A section of the Willowburn Trading Estate in Alnwick. Picture by Google.

Pat Foster of Kevin Foster Funeral Services said: “We are proud to announce that we now have premises in what is my hometown.

“Having lived on Alnwick Moor for my early years, where my father farmed at Hadwins Close, it has always been my desire to open a funeral home in Alnwick to support the local communities in their time of need.