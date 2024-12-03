Only one month left to enter NEPIC’s Annual Industry Awards featuring two new categories

The North East of England Process Industry Cluster (NEPIC) is seeking submissions from entrants to be in with the chance of scooping an accolade in their prestigious Annual Industry Awards 2025.

Taking place on 28 March 2025 at Hardwick Hall Hotel, the awards ceremony is attended by almost 400 industry leaders, where the awards aim to celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals throughout the region, with talent recognised across multiple sectors that make up the process industry.

There are ten categories to enter this year, including: Apprentice of the Year, Young Achiever, Environmental Award for North East Primary Schools, Apprenticeship Employer of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Communities and Reputation, Innovation and Outstanding Contribution; plus two brand-new categories, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and Industry Project of the Year.

Every year a prize fund of over £20,000 is split across the winners, with each winner donating the funds to a chosen school of their choice to support local STEM projects, building ever-closer links between industry and academia.

NEPIC Annual Industry Awards at Hardwick Hall Hotel

2025’s award sponsors feature industry figureheads from across the region including: Bilfinger, Kellas Midstream, Victaulic, EDF Energy, Royal Den Hartogh Logistics, Conoco Philips and Alpek Polyester.

NEPIC CEO, Joanne Fryett said: “Our Annual Industry Awards always promises to be a fantastic night in the North East event calendar, where we get to shout about the amazing achievements of the region’s process industry.

“2025 will be a special year for NEPIC as we celebrate our 20th anniversary, making this awards evening not one to miss. I thoroughly encourage our members to get their entries in ahead of the deadline in December.”

Entry for NEPIC’s Annual Industry Awards close on 31 December 2024, criteria and entry forms can be found here: https://www.nepic.co.uk/awards-categories/

Further information on table bookings and remaining sponsorship packages can be found here: https://www.nepic.co.uk/event/nepic-annual-industry-awards-2025/