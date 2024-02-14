Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The firm’s 40,000sq ft headquarters is located in Cramlington, and it will soon start operating a satellite production unit nearby.

The firm says this will allow for a 20% increase in production output and reduce turnaround times for its customers, while the firm has hinted a third space could open later in the year if its record growth from the second half of 2023 continues.

David Duncan, production director at Printed.com, said: “This strategic investment carries a two-fold benefit. Not only does it offer a more streamlined production process, but it also translates into an enhanced working environment.”

Printed.com's new second site in Cramlington. (Photo by Printed.com)