Online printing company based in Cramlington to expand with second production facility
The firm’s 40,000sq ft headquarters is located in Cramlington, and it will soon start operating a satellite production unit nearby.
The firm says this will allow for a 20% increase in production output and reduce turnaround times for its customers, while the firm has hinted a third space could open later in the year if its record growth from the second half of 2023 continues.
David Duncan, production director at Printed.com, said: “This strategic investment carries a two-fold benefit. Not only does it offer a more streamlined production process, but it also translates into an enhanced working environment.”
Nicholas Green, founder of Printed.com, added: “Printed.com's growth in the last year has been remarkable and the strategic move to expand our production facilities is a testament to our dedication to quality service and keeping pace with our clients' ambitions.”