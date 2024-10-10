Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the holiday season jingles closer, Dobbies is looking for a jolly team to help deliver its line-up of exciting Christmas events and activities in its Morpeth store.

From meeting children (and dogs) at Santa’s Little Seedlings train-themed Grotto, to hosting Santa’s Breakfast in the restaurant, these merry recruits for one of the biggest employers of Santas in the UK will be at the heart of spreading festive cheer and helping families.

Successful applicants will undergo a comprehensive training programme through Dobbies’ Santa School.

To ensure the most magical start to the festive season, Dobbies’ seasonal colleagues will begin preparations in mid-November for the grand opening of Santa’s Grotto in its Morpeth store on Thursday, November 28 at Dobbies’ Christmas Shopping Night.

Santa at Dobbies. Picture by Stewart Attwood Photography.

Dobbies’ events programme manager Ayesha Nickson said: “We're hoping to create the most memorable experiences for families in Morpeth this Christmas at Dobbies. To bring our vision to life, we're looking for enthusiastic and friendly Santas who will help us share the magic.

“Whether you have experience or simply love the festive season, we’re inviting applications from the Morpeth area. Our comprehensive training programme ensures everyone will be feeling confident to create unforgettable moments.

“If you’re looking for a rewarding role this festive season, we strongly encourage you to apply.”

Applicants are invited to apply for the roles, with a variety of hours available to suit different schedules. To apply, go to careers.dobbies.com

Dobbies’ Santa School is an online learning platform that each successful applicant will undergo. After completing the course, new seasonal colleagues will receive further in-store training session.