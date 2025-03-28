One in two Northumberland residents still use landlines to access council services, but younger folk want digital platforms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland County Council can plan its future digital services and communications with more accuracy thanks to a new online tool created by tech firm, FourNet.

The new data reveals that people living in Northumberland are still likely to use traditional means of communication to access council services and information.

50% of people living in Northumberland are likely to use landlines, which is 114% of the national average.

Those likely to make in-person visits are also above the national average at 39%, while 41% are likely to use postal services.

The Local Authority Digital Transformation Index (LADiT) covers every council in Britain

But nearly half of residents (47%) are likely to want to use platforms like TikTok and 42% to use Snapchat to access council services in future.

The Local Authority Digital Transformation Index (LADiT) utilises the latest census information across every local authority area in England, Wales and Scotland, and combines the data with expert customer experience (CX) analysis from FourNet.

The LADiT Index, which covers 350 local authorities across Britain, then charts a detailed pathway for councils embarking on future digital transformation journeys, particularly as many face reorganisation or budget cuts.

FourNet’s data plots the channels which residents are more likely to want to use in each council area - whether landline, mobile phone, chatbot, email or social media etc - and ranks them with a score for each demographic.

It suggests that Northumberland County Council will need to invest in the latest digital technology platforms to communicate with those residents, as demand for a wider range of social media increases.

Alan Linter, FourNet’s Group Consulting Director of Customer Experience, said: “With local authority budgets under pressure, Northumberland Council will benefit from this analysis when considering the next steps in its digital transformation journey.

“What our LADiT Index reveals is the make-up of local populations with data which will be critical for councils to take into account when deciding how to invest in tech and designing their services.

“There is a huge difference in the way the majority of people interact with council services across the UK from the top of our index to the bottom - and Northumberland Council will be able to use that data to understand their needs and plan for future investments better.”

UK councils are the backbone of local governance, managing £121.7 billion in budgets, supporting over 1.3m employees and providing services to nearly 60 million people.

Understanding the needs of citizens and optimising their customer journey when accessing local services is crucial to local authorities - and FourNet’s new LADiT Index provides key data for that purpose which will furnish digital transformation plans for the future.