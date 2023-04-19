News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
39 minutes ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
42 minutes ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
2 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
2 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
3 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?

Offshore wind farm construction vessel returns to Port of Blyth, the widest ever to berth at the terminal

A peculiar looking boat was back in the Port of Blyth yesterday as part of a project to build an offshore wind farm.

By Craig Buchan
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read

Blue Tern, a 151m long jack-up installation vessel operated by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, was spotted in one of the port’s deep-water berths.

The ship’s jack-up legs, which allow it to operate at water depths of up to 65m, and 800 tonne crane contribute to its distinctive appearance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the vessel first docked at the port in August 2022 it was, at 50m, the widest vessel ever to do so.

Blue Tern in the Port of Blyth.Blue Tern in the Port of Blyth.
Blue Tern in the Port of Blyth.
Most Popular

The vessel is designed for constructing offshore wind turbines, and is currently working on a project to install jacket foundations at the EDF Renewables UK and ESB-owned Neart na Gaoithe wind farm off the east coast of Scotland.

Blue Tern can transport up to 7,000 tonnes of payload between the port and the project area at a time, and can accommodate up to 150 personnel.

Related topics:Port of BlythScotland