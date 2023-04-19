Blue Tern, a 151m long jack-up installation vessel operated by Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, was spotted in one of the port’s deep-water berths.

The ship’s jack-up legs, which allow it to operate at water depths of up to 65m, and 800 tonne crane contribute to its distinctive appearance.

When the vessel first docked at the port in August 2022 it was, at 50m, the widest vessel ever to do so.

Blue Tern in the Port of Blyth.

The vessel is designed for constructing offshore wind turbines, and is currently working on a project to install jacket foundations at the EDF Renewables UK and ESB-owned Neart na Gaoithe wind farm off the east coast of Scotland.