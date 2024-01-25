Offshore technology firms based in Blyth to receive share of £1.2m from ORE Catapult scheme
Pulcea, whose tech will reduce the impact of the underwater noise during wind farm construction, and Acuity Robotics, which is developing a robot for monitoring the condition of offshore turbines, were both selected to join this year’s Technology, Innovation and Green Growth for Offshore Renewables (TIGGOR) programme.
In addition to funding, the firms will receive business support and access to testing facilities from government-backed research and innovation centre Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, which runs the programme, and guidance from scheme supporters EDF Renewables and Equinor.
Programme manager Magnus Willett said: “The TIGGOR programme will support companies within the North of Tyne area to de-risk and accelerate their technology, and boost the local offshore renewable energy supply chain.”
Ian Armstrong, managing director of Pulcea, believes the programme will be a “game-changer” for the firm.
He said: “Amongst other benefits, it is facilitating timely access to the Catapult’s superb test facilities, where we can refine our technology whilst also having it independently verified as to its effectiveness.
“Innovative technology is of no benefit to the environment or to the UK and global economy unless it can be developed and delivered at commercial scale. TIGGOR is providing the resources to enable Pulcea to do just that.”
Newcastle-based firms Soil Machine Dynamics and Walker Subsea, as well as North Shields’ Kinewell Energy, will also share the £1.2m.
Funding for the one-year programme comes from the North of Tyne Combined Authority.
North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll said: “With our engineering heritage and North Sea coastline, we are leading the revolution in offshore renewable energy.
“Our investment will support some of the world's leading innovators in subsea robots and green technology. This will help create well-paid jobs and boost the supply chain.”
Combined authority cabinet member for clean energy, Cllr Richard Wearmouth, added: “We are delighted to see this part of Northumberland cementing its reputation at the cutting edge of renewable technology.
“The TIGGOR programme has already created scores of new jobs and traineeships and supported nearly 50 businesses. We wish the latest companies to benefit every success and look forward to watching their progress.”