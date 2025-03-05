Octo-POS celebrates a multi-award-winning start to 2025
The company, led by founder Adam Davison, has been recognised for its rapid growth, innovation, and excellence in service. The awards include:
- ICRTouch Social Media Award – Acknowledging Octo-POS’s outstanding use of digital platforms to engage with customers and industry professionals.
- UK Business Awards – Fastest Growing Small Business UK 2025 – Recognising the company’s impressive expansion and market impact.
- E2 Media – Award of Excellence – Celebrating Octo-POS’s commitment to delivering exceptional EPOS solutions and customer support.
This marks the second consecutive year Octo-POS has received recognition from ICRTouch, having won the Rising Star Award in 2024. The latest accolades underscore the company’s dedication to providing cutting-edge EPOS technology that drives efficiency, improves customer experience, and supports businesses in achieving their goals.
Adam Davison, Founder of Octo-POS, commented: "Winning these awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are passionate about delivering the best solutions for our clients, and it’s fantastic to see that recognised on a national level. This success fuels our commitment to continued innovation and growth in 2025."
As Octo-POS continues its expansion, the company remains focused on helping businesses streamline operations, increase revenue, and enhance customer experiences through tailored EPOS solutions.