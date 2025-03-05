Octo-POS celebrates a multi-award-winning start to 2025

By Adam Davison
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 18:38 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 10:11 BST

Octo-POS, a leading provider of innovative EPOS solutions for the hospitality, retail, and leisure industries, with offices in Alnmouth and Cobalt Business Park, is celebrating a remarkable start to the year, securing three prestigious industry awards in January alone.

The company, led by founder Adam Davison, has been recognised for its rapid growth, innovation, and excellence in service. The awards include:

  • ICRTouch Social Media Award – Acknowledging Octo-POS’s outstanding use of digital platforms to engage with customers and industry professionals.
  • UK Business Awards – Fastest Growing Small Business UK 2025 – Recognising the company’s impressive expansion and market impact.
  • E2 Media – Award of Excellence – Celebrating Octo-POS’s commitment to delivering exceptional EPOS solutions and customer support.

This marks the second consecutive year Octo-POS has received recognition from ICRTouch, having won the Rising Star Award in 2024. The latest accolades underscore the company’s dedication to providing cutting-edge EPOS technology that drives efficiency, improves customer experience, and supports businesses in achieving their goals.

Octo-POS CEO - Adam Davison with multiple awards for 2025. Photo by Alan Green PhotographyOcto-POS CEO - Adam Davison with multiple awards for 2025. Photo by Alan Green Photography
Octo-POS CEO - Adam Davison with multiple awards for 2025. Photo by Alan Green Photography

Adam Davison, Founder of Octo-POS, commented: "Winning these awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are passionate about delivering the best solutions for our clients, and it’s fantastic to see that recognised on a national level. This success fuels our commitment to continued innovation and growth in 2025."

As Octo-POS continues its expansion, the company remains focused on helping businesses streamline operations, increase revenue, and enhance customer experiences through tailored EPOS solutions.

