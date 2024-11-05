NRL signs up as sponsor of Blyth’s Energy Central Campus

Engineering and technical recruitment firm NRL's north east team are proud to have signed up as an employer member of the Energy Central Campus in Blyth, underscoring its commitment to fostering job opportunities and enhancing skills within the community.

Within the Port Blyth-based Energy Central Learning Hub, a range of courses are available including Apprenticeships, T-Levels and short courses. The new state-of-the-art facility aims to attract school leavers and young people looking to build a career in the energy sector.

In the drive towards a sustainable future, the new Energy Central Campus provides a dedicated place within the region to learn new engineering and energy skills first-hand. Their mission, to ensure the region has the talent and skills needed to meet the growing need for clean energy expertise, whilst ensuring the local community benefits from prosperous career opportunities.

Officially opening its doors in September 2024, the first intake of students is now benefiting from the campus’ £15 million investment. STEM related courses are delivered together with educational partners, designed to provide an immersive learning environment.

Blyth has a strong industrial heritage

Specialist engineering recruitment and workforce solutions business NRL, joins the list of local businesses who have signed up as sponsors of the new campus. Having extensively developed their expertise in renewable and clean energy in recent years, NRL opened a new regional office in Blyth in 2023, their third dedicated branch in the North East of England.

Emma Lowden, NRL's regional director, outlined why the business wanted to get involved with sponsorship: "We are thrilled to be part of such an instrumental initiative that not only lies in close proximity to our Blyth office but resonates with our core business values.

"The Energy Central Campus stands as a beacon of opportunity and will play a significant role in helping people within the local community forge long-term careers in the energy sector.

"We’re passionate about supporting people from all walks of life to help them find rewarding work, so welcome the addition the Energy Central Campus will make to Blyth and the wider region and look forward to supporting residents in the coming years as they grow their energy careers."

The Energy Central Campus initiative is the result of a strategic partnership between the Port of Blyth, Northumberland County Council, and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult. Working in partnership, the campus plans to welcome hundreds of people looking to learn more about the energy sector, to provide industry-recognised training qualifications to kick start their careers.