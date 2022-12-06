It has set out its draft Water Resources Management Plan for 2025-30 (WRMP) which shows how the region is set to manage water resources over the next 60 years, including in times of drought.

This includes reducing demand for water by promoting water efficiency, reducing leakage, and introducing smart water meters.

Supported by the resources of Kielder Reservoir, the plan will mean that the region will have enough water supplies to meet forecasted demand over the next 25 years and beyond, even in the case of severe drought.

Kielder Water.

However, fresh water is still a precious resource that must not be taken for granted.

As well as helping to secure future drinking water, reducing demand also means that there will be less of a need to take water from the environment, or treat as much water, which will reduce the amount of energy and chemicals used.

Colin Day, head of service water planning at Northumbrian Water, said: “This plan sets out everything we hope to achieve over the next 60 years to provide a reliable and resilient service for our customers and generations to come, and we are incredibly proud.

“We are excited to implement all of the changes set out in the plan, all of which will help to further protect and secure the future of our environment and water resources across the North East.

“This consultation period will now allow for our customers to review what has been set out.”