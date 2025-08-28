Northumbrian Water figures show that between January and June, the number of leaky pipes repaired has increased by 45%.

6,263 repairs have been made between January and June, compared with 3,429 during the same six months in 2024.

It follows the introduction of extra teams put in place to tackle leakage, as the water company is encouraging customers to use water wisely in the North East’s third driest January to July since records started in 1891.

Kieran Ingram, Water Director, said: “We have to play our part in using water wisely and that involves repairing leaking pipes and doing our bit to make sure our infrastructure is up to the job of keeping water flowing.

Northumbrian Water worker using a listening stick.

“The weather has a huge impact on the ground conditions. When the heat dries all the moisture out of the ground, it goes hard and cracks. This causes the underground pipes to move and that’s when pipes crack and fittings become loose.

“The material of the pipes is also a contributory factor. The newer plastic pipes have a bit more flexibility in them for ground movement, which is why we’re investing in replacing pipes in our network.”

Northumbrian Water’s leakage teams are actively out looking for leaks. Using monitors magnetically attached to pipes overnight, the technology shows if there is water flowing at 3am.

If there are any unusual results, a technician will check the water flow using a listening rod. If they can hear a leak, then they notify the nearby homeowners.

The company also makes it a priority to repair emergency leaks, relying on customers to report sudden puddles or flows of water in roads or on paths.