Factors such as values and ethics, customer focus and careers and development were considered.

Northumbrian Water officially one of the best places to work in the UK after being included on list
The firm is one of 50 organisations recognised and the only water and sewage company to make the list.
The achievement, which was awarded following a survey of colleagues, looked at a variety of factors – including values and ethics, customer focus and careers and development.
It also took into consideration the different initiatives undertaken by the company to improve not only the workplace, but what it delivers for its customers, communities and the environment.
This includes the award-winning ‘Living Well’ programme, where colleagues have access to a one-stop-shop for health and well-being resources and services, and the ‘Just an Hour’ volunteering programme.
Elouise Leonard-Cross, head of people strategy and experience at Northumbrian Water, said: “We are really proud to be one of the ‘UK’s Best Workplaces’ and this recognition demonstrates the one team approach we see every day across our business, and we are committed to understanding how we can continue to support the needs of our diverse colleagues.
“We have continued to have a particular focus on well-being at work over the last year and have had a positive response from our colleagues who are benefiting from creating a healthier workplace.
“Our people are incredibly passionate and work hard all year round to keep the water flowing, so it is extremely important to make sure that every single one of them are supported however they need.”