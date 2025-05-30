Northumbrian Water makes history by appointing its first ever archaeologist

From prehistoric settlements, roman walls and roads, medieval villages, and industrial heritage, Northumberland is rich in archaeological treasures.

Now, for the first time ever, Northumbrian Water has recruited a specialist in-house archaeologist to help it protect the past, while it builds for the future.

Newcastle-based Ben Moore will work alongside engineers on vital infrastructure projects, to help preserve the historical heritage of the region.

Whether it’s a major pipeline upgrade or routine maintenance, Ben, whose career as an archaeologist spans 25 years, will monitor the company’s projects to make sure that sites are archaeologically assessed before construction begins.

Archaeologist Ben Moore.

He’ll also make sure that any discoveries – whether that’s the remains of ancient buildings or artefacts - are identified, recorded, and preserved in line with guidance from Historic England and the local authorities.

The appointment of a full-time specialist is believed to be a UK first, with water companies usually enlisting the support of external archaeological agencies if hidden history is uncovered - such as the 1,900-year-old stretch of Hadrian’s Wall which was famously found by Northumbrian Water workers in 2021 – or if an area requires archaeological exploration ahead of works.

Ben said: “During our work we often have to dig beneath the surface and there’s a good chance we could be revealing a fascinating history beneath our feet. Northumbrian Water’s work gives archaeologists a chance to add to our understanding of the past in the area.

“It’s my job to help my colleagues deliver their essential projects, while overseeing any of the archaeological elements, and I’m proud that Northumbrian Water is leading the way in the industry with this role.”