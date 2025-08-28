Recruitment is open for the second phase of Northumbrian Water’s apprenticeship-drive, marking a record-breaking year for intake.

The company, which recruited 28 apprentices earlier this year, is now looking for a further 20 trainees across its water supply and networks teams, taking the total number to 48 in 2025.

A number of water production operator roles are available at sites across the North East, from Berwick to beyond Darlington.

The job involves monitoring and operating the equipment and processes at water treatment works, making sure clean, safe drinking water is delivered to customers.

Northumbrian Water employees.

Apprentices will receive hands-on training, formal qualifications and an opportunity for career progression in the water industry.

Helen Smith, Northumbrian Water early careers specialist, said: “We’re proud to be opening our doors again to the next generation of water workers.

“Whether you’re leaving school or looking for a fresh start, our apprenticeships offer a fantastic opportunity to build a career and grow into skilled professionals.”

Apprentice production operator, Elysia Kirtley, said: “It’s been a fantastic way to learn and grow within a supportive environment. You gain invaluable on-the-job experience, formal qualifications, and a deep understanding of the water industry all while earning and building a career.”

Luke Waring, apprentice water operator, added: “Northumbrian Water has given me the opportunity to learn about my job at my own pace. The help and support within this company has meant I can grow into my role every day.

“My time as an apprentice has led to me seeing multiple roles so you have ample options afterwards to find what suits your career interests.”

To find out more or apply for a role, visit www.nwg.co.uk/careers.